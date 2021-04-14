SSM Health Medical Minute – First and only ROSA® knee replacement robot at St. Clare Hospital

FENTON, Mo. – The medical staff at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital and orthopedic surgeons are excited to be the first in the St. Louis area to offer Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA® Knee System, which brings together robotic technology with industry-leading knee implants to help surgeons personalize surgical procedures for their patients.

Lesley Davidter, RN and director of surgical services at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, says the ROSA® system has been at the hospital since Jan. 2021 with three orthopedic surgeons regularly performing knee replacements, sometimes up to 5 or 6 cases a day on surgery days.

Affectionately named, “Rosie,” the robotically-assisted surgical system is designed to help perform total knee replacement surgery. It includes features to assist with bone resections and assessing the state of soft tissues in order to facilitate implant positioning intraoperatively. Data provided by ROSA Knee assists with complex decision-making and enables surgeons to use computer and software technology to control and move surgical instruments, allowing for greater precision and flexibility during procedures.

The outcomes show improved accuracy, fewer cuts, and the system is designed to be customized to each individual patient to ensure a tighter fit of the implant. The ROSA® removes one major step in the traditional replacement process of a surgeon having to perform trials as they fit the replacement knee implant. The system is so accurate, the knee replacement does not require multiple trials before being placed.

The time in surgery is also reduced, although, the biggest benefit to the patient is the accuracy, less cutting by the surgeon which means the patient heals faster, and has less risk for infection following surgery.

“As the evolution in joint replacement continues, ROSA will help our surgeons deliver a better outcome and a knee replacement that is clinically better,” said Timothy Pratt, MD, MBA, vice president of medical affairs at St. Clare Hospital. “The robotic precision with ROSA will improve the final knee replacement product and thereby the patient experience for many years to come.”

To learn more about ROSA, click here.

Download your free Knee Replacement Guide here: https://www.ssmhealth.com/orthopedics/download-hip-knee-guide

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on News 11 at 7pm and FOX 2 News at 9pm.