SSM Health Medical Minute – How to choose your maternity hospital

ST. LOUIS – If you are planning on having a baby, you’ll have lots of questions and choices to make: Do I want a natural childbirth? What type of delivery preparation classes should I take? Who do I want with me during delivery? What maternity hospital do I go to?

It can all get a little overwhelming. Deciding where to deliver first is a great way to check one thing off your list of decisions! SSM Health DePaul Hospital recently remodeled their Family Birthplace with comforts and focus on how to make the birthing experience focused on mom.

But Dr. Kristin Wheeler, OB/GYN at SSM Health DePaul Hospital, says, “You want to make sure that you and your baby are in expert hands.”

Look for the hospital to have board-certified specialists to guide you through your labor and delivery. That includes board-certified OB/GYNs and anesthesiologists.

You also want to look for hospitals that can handle the unexpected. While every mom hopes for an uneventful delivery, be sure your hospital has a special care nursery, including a team of dedicated neonatologists and nurses trained in the care of premature babies born after 32 weeks of pregnancy who require close observation or other special attention. SSM Health DePaul has a special care nursery within the Family Birthplace that includes space for mom to stay with her baby even if she is discharged and the baby has to stay in the hospital. It’s very important to have a nursery that allows moms to bond and spend time with their baby comfortably.

At SSM Health DePaul Hospital, all rooms are private which allows mom and baby to bond after delivery and get the expert care they need. There is also ample space for a partner to stay in the room with mom.

Giving birth is one of the most monumental, life-changing events you will ever experience. Your maternity hospital should give you the tools to create a birth plan that outlines how you want to deliver your baby, including what supporting birthing techniques and approaches you want during labor – from pain relief medication to a tub in the room. You also want to know about postpartum care. At SSM Health DePaul Hospital, moms and babies can room together in a spacious, newly renovated, spa-like environment.

And, you want to know that you can receive breastfeeding support. Breastfeeding is one of the healthiest things you can do for your baby, but it can come with challenges. Make sure the hospital you choose offers the support you need while breastfeeding. Lactation consultants are available at DePaul Hospital, and virtual breastfeeding support classes are available once you go home.

