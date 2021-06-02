SSM Health Medical Minute – June is Men’s Health Month

ST. LOUIS – Men’s Health Month brings awareness to the health issues all men face. 

Hosted by Men’s Health Network since 1992, June marks the annual observance aimed at raising awareness of preventable health problems and encouraging early detection and treatment of disease among men and boys. 

Maintaining good health is important, and if you’re like most men, you may not be as proactive about your health as you should be. 

Early detection of disease exponentially increases the chance of overcoming it. It’s important to get the screening tests you need on a regular basis. Make sure to schedule your annual physical – and stay on top of your health.

Some health conditions only affect men. Prostate cancer or low testosterone, for example, are common conditions affecting millions of men each year. 

“Up to 40% of men don’t see a primary care provider until they have a serious health issue,” said Dr. Rajen Doshi, a urologist with SSM Health Medical Group at St. Mary’s Hospital.

As men age, the prostate enlarges. Doctors say in early stages, prostate cancer has no symptoms, so the earlier detection the better. 

“An enlarged prostate, having urinary symptoms should that be evaluated by a urologist and sexual health as well,” Doshi said. “A lot of men wait and are embarrassed by this situation and don’t come in and that’s what we’re here for. It’s not embarrassing for us and we want to talk about it and, globally, look at them and try to get them healthy. I encourage all men to present to their primary care providers and really talk about men’s health from head to toe.”

Comprehensive care that is specific to men can include:

  • Annual physical and preventative care exams
  • Acute conditions
  • Cholesterol management
  • Coronary artery disease
  • Hypertension
  • Pre-travel vaccinations and counseling
  • Urology

To learn more about Men’s Health Services, click here.

