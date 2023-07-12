ST. LOUIS – One in 10 people in the United States will have a kidney stone or recurring kidney stones.

Patients who have kidney stones often suffer acute pain described as some of the worst pain many patients have ever felt. Kidney stones are hard deposits made of minerals and salts that form inside your kidneys.

Diet, body weight, and some medical conditions can cause kidney stones but genetics are also one of the main factors.

“It’s more genetic than anything else. The major cause of kidney stones, unfortunately, is that you are born with the genetic predisposition to form kidney stones,” said Dr. Thomas Landon, a urologist at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake St. Louis.

“There are things that you can adjust in your diet. Most importantly, hydration is the most important prevention for stones, but it doesn’t eradicate your risk of forming kidney stones. It just reduces the frequency that you will form them.”

Passing kidney stones does not typically cause permanent damage but can be extremely painful. But there is hope for patients in St. Louis.

Landon says a new technology has been purchased to help patients break down kidney stones more efficiently. It’s called the Moses 2.0 Holmium Laser System.

“…The energy we can generate allows us to achieve stone free rates on one treatment, even in large, difficult and densely composed kidney stones,” he said.

The new laser can be used on any almost any patient and is minimally invasive.

“That makes it much safer for those patients who have a clotting disorder or maybe an atrial fibrillation or stroke risk,” Landon said. “hey can stay on their blood thinners, and we can still perform this surgery using this laser.”

Landon says his patients find immediate relief for kidney stones using the Moses laser.

To learn more or to find out about urology services, click here.

