ST. LOUIS – As summer temperatures rise and kids are playing outdoor sports, doctors want to share the warning signs of heat-related injuries.

Dr. Cody Bellard, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with SSM Health Sports Medicine, urges parents, teachers, and trainers to be aware of early symptoms such as the swelling of hands or feet, heat cramps, dizziness, and nausea.

“Generally, you want to take them out of the heat into a cooler area, hydrate them, get any equipment off of them, helmets, pads, and really just cool them off. Right?” he said. “If that’s allowed to progress, you can get to what’s called heat exhaustion, which is a little bit more serious.”

Other signs and symptoms that the heat is problematic is confusion, headaches, rapid heartbeat, or even loss of consciousness. Bellard says heat-related injuries can quickly escalate if the body rises above 105 degrees.

SSM Health Sports Medicine group has a team of athletic trainers stationed at area high schools.

“What we usually do is we have ice baths, so big tubs filled with ice water. A player has to go right in there,” Bellard said. “We have to get their core temperature down, because if their temperature is allowed to stay at that level for too long, they could suffer organ damage, and they can suffer neurologic damage – brain damage. You need to get their temperature cooled off before transporting them to a medical facility.”

The SSM Health Sports Medicine group has athletic trainers and sports medicine providers available 24/7 to discuss injuries and schedule appointments with a specialist. They are available via text or phone call at 833-776-7767.

