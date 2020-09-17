SSM Health Medical Minute – Lake St. Louis gets new family birthplace at St. Joseph Hospital

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Gone are the days of separate rooms for labor and recovery. Expectant moms can expect a birthing suite with amenities focused on her comfort and care.

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis recently remodeled its family birthplace and improvements were made with feedback from new moms, along with the nursing staff.

The Family Birthplace at St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis offers a welcome alternative to traditional hospital delivery. A fresh, comfortable setting, new moms can expect personal one-on-one attention for Mother and Baby that includes care and instruction from highly trained nurses.

Typically, all phases of childbirth — labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum — take place in the same specially designed private suite. A quiet, private room offers a peaceful environment, which allows you to bond with your newest family member, and get plenty of rest. Moms also have plenty of birthing additions that can help during the labor process such as medicine balls, labor pools, nitrous oxide, and more.

After delivery, your baby is bathed at your bedside and will remain in your room for the duration of your stay. This allows for important mother-baby bonding as you get to know each other. If you need a rest, your baby can be looked after in the nursery. Rooms are spacious for partners to be comfortable as well.

The mother-baby suites are carefully designed to promote safety and a faster recovery. Your medication is bar-coded and stored in your suite, which is more efficient and safer. An in-room computer securely stores medical records for real-time physician and care team updates.

Childbirth Options

SSM Health supports many options for childbirth. We always keep your wishes and plans in mind first and will always work with your personal and family goals should the situation remain safe to do so. The following are available at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis to help us achieve this goal:

An anesthesiologist dedicated to obstetrics is on-site at all times

For non-medicated births, or “natural” births, we offer techniques to make you as comfortable as possible through the birth. Doulas are always welcome at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis!

Dedicated surgical suite on the same floor if a Cesarean section (C-section) is necessary

For mothers with a previous C-section, we can perform Vaginal Births After Cesarean section (VBACs) if you and your doctor determine it is appropriate and safe.

Continuous fetal monitoring

Regular and advanced Level II ultrasound

Amniocentesis

External cephalic version (a procedure to try and turn the baby if it’s in breech or ‘feet first’

Pediatricians from SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital are available 24/7 to assist your obstetrician

