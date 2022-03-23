ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A simple blood test may predict long-term risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. In a study of 4,000 healthy adults, scientists found that levels of lipids in blood plasma were linked to later development of both conditions. Those with higher concentrations of certain blood lipids measured had a higher risk of either type 2 diabetes or cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Ahmad Daraghmeh, a cardiologist with SSM Health Medical Group in St. Charles and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, say lipid profiling may be a fast, inexpensive way to predict risk, allowing changes to diet and lifestyle before conditions develop.

This new approach could potentially complement traditional methods of assessing risk factors, which patients can better understand with consultation from their cardiologist or primary care physician.

