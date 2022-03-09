SSM Health Medical Minute: Liver cancer patients have closer option for treatment

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Liver cancer patients in the St. Louis area will now be able to access Y90 therapy to treat their cancer at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton.

Y90 is an innovative treatment that targets liver cancer through a minimally invasive, outpatient process that is also well-tolerated by patients whose cancer is inoperable. This therapy has been available at larger cancer treatment hospitals like SLU Hospital for several years, meaning liver cancer patients would have to travel to downtown St. Louis, but will now be offered at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, giving cancer patients a closer option for treatment.

“Y90 has been around for quite a long time, starting back in the early 2000s. It is a treatment used for liver cancer specifically,” said Dr. Robert Fisher, an interventional radiology specialist at SSM Health DePaul Hospital. “Y90 therapy takes a small catheter into the artery in the liver to inject tiny little beads loaded with the Y90 therapy into the liver.”

Dr. Fisher says it is radiation therapy inside out. The therapy, he says, “treats the tumor and spares the living tissue around it.”

The doctor says this therapy is used for patients who are inoperable, “what we are looking to do is prolong survival.” Dr. Fisher says this proven therapy has been successful across many years and been shown as a proven therapy for patients with liver cancer. Bringing this therapy to a community hospital like DePaul Hospital requires a long approval process to make sure that the hospital can administer the therapy safely.

