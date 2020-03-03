SSM Health Medical Minute – Local neurosurgeon offering new hope for tremor patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Using new deep brain stimulation (DBS) advanced technologies, neurologists at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital have new hope for those whose previous DBS implants have not provided optimal results.

The treatment is being used to help patients with essential tremor, Parkinson’s Disease, Dystonia, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Depression and Epilepsy. Leading the effort is Dr. Richard Bucholz a neurosurgeon with SLUCare and SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital. The hope is a new Optimization Clinic – one of a few in the nation – that is dedicated to patients who have had DBS previously and still have issues with tremors.

In deep brain stimulation, leads are surgically implanted into the brain through dime-sized incisions and connected to a neurostimulator placed in the chest or abdomen. Those leads bring electric current from the neurostimulator into brain tissue at carefully mapped locations.

Thought of most often for use in treating patients with movement disorders like Parkinson’s disease, DBS is also approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating OCD.

Unfortunately, for some patients, the DBS implant may not offer optimal results, with patients still suffering from tremors.

SLUCare physicians Richard Bucholz, MD, Pratap Chand, MD, and the operating room team at SLU Hospital are established throughout the region for their expertise. Using new technologies, Dr. Bucholz and his colleagues can change the stimulation flow to the brain from the device to help stop the tremors without a new surgery.

To learn more about movement disorders and treatment, click here www.ssmhealth.com/dbs