SSM Health Medical Minute: Local patient shares stroke recovery story

ST. LOUIS – When James Schloeman suffered a stroke, it was a quick response from his wife and the medical team at SSM Health DePaul Hospital that made a successful outcome possible. Now, thanks to continued rehab work, James is returning to karate and doing the things he did before his stroke.

Jim said he woke up in the middle of the night and couldn’t move one side of his body.

“It was September 21; last September. I was asleep and woke up and I tried to move, I couldn’t move my body,” he said. “I was just stuck right there. It wasn’t registering that I had a stroke. I couldn’t talk, and then I rolled off the bed, and then I must have been there for about three hours waiting for my wife to wake up.”

His wife called 911 right away when she found him on the floor. Jim was taken to another hospital first and they sent him immediately to SSM Health DePaul Hospital, a Level 1 Stroke designated center. Level 1 Stroke Center designation means the hospital can offer a full spectrum of neuroendovascular care.

Doctors quickly identified the stroke and got him into the OR. They found two blood clots on his brain that they removed a thrombectomy, which is a minimally invasive procedure where interventional radiologists put a catheter in the groin and up to the brain and remove the blood clots, quickly restoring brain function.

Jim was transferred to the on-site recovery center at DePaul Hospital.

“I was there for a week. For the first two or three days, I couldn’t walk. I got a lot of my mobility back and then I was in outpatient rehab,” he said.

At the outpatient rehab, he was treated with physical therapy, occupational therapy, and verbal therapy. It has only been 5 months since his stroke, but he is already back to karate and playing guitar. He still struggles with brain fog, but he is working on that every day.

“I’m pretty lucky,” he said.

Dr. Chizoba Ezepue, a neurosurgeon at DePaul Hospital, says the key to stroke recovery is rapid recognition of symptoms and rapid transportation to a Level 1 Stroke Center.

“We always say, time is brain. The most important thing for acute stroke is getting the patient to the facility where the patient can get the care they need. Every minute that passes there is loss of brain cells,” Ezepue said. “Once the stroke starts, the cascade that sets in leads to loss of tissue in the brain, the neurons begin to die. Every effort you make to limit the number of neurons that die will lead to be a better outcome.”

Doctors use the acronym, BE FAST to educate the public about stroke:

Balance – sudden loss of balance or coordination

Eyes – sudden visual changes or double vision

Face – one or both sides of the face droops

Arms – with both arms raised, one side drifts downward

Speech – slurred or garbled speech

Time – Call 911. EMS are trained to take stroke patients to the highest level stroke center, even if that means passing by a closer hospital

Understanding your risk for stroke is the first step in prevention. Take a stroke health risk assessment here.

