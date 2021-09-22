SSM Health Medical Minute: MedSafe disposal boxes getting harmful meds off the streets

ST. LOUIS – Three SSM Health St. Joseph’s Hospitals are addressing a specific need. St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, Lake St. Louis, and Wentzville are now equipped with an easy and safe way for anyone to dispose of unwanted and potentially harmful medications.

The MedSafe disposal containers offer a solution for those needing a place to dispose of prescription or non-prescription medications that may be expired or leftover from a surgery or procedure.

Lisa Wegner, the manager of SSM Health Behavioral Health, says the bins were made possible by a collaboration between SSM Health pharmacies and the CHNA substance use committee. The program began earlier this year and recently collected nearly 70 pounds of unused, potentially dangerous medications that would otherwise be sitting in closets or medicine cabinets.

According to the DEA, unused medications in homes create a public health and safety concern because they are highly susceptible to accidental ingestion, theft, misuse, and abuse. Full bins are shipped to a company licensed by the DEA in the handling of medications for proper disposal that is always environmentally friendly.

MedSafe bins are accessible during normal hospital visiting hours.

