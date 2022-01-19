SSM Health Medical Minute: Mental health screenings for cystic fibrosis patients

ST. LOUIS – Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited genetic disease that changes the way the body produces mucus, sweat and digestive fluids.

Screening of newborns for CF now happens in every state, which means that CF is often diagnosed earlier than it was in the past. Cystic fibrosis can cause symptoms throughout the body, but most frequently affects the lungs and pancreas.

Children growing up with cystic fibrosis often struggle with symptoms such as persistent cough, wheezing, stuffy nose, poor growth and stomach pain due to their secretions being unusually thick and sticky clogging up tubes and passageways in the body. The symptoms are persistent and management of the symptoms can impact a child’s mental health.

“Our children who suffer from chronic conditions like CF are at higher risk for anxiety and depression,” said Dr. Mary Weatherford, a pediatric clinical psychologist at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. “Much of this is probably related to the enormous treatment burden in particular kids with CF face.”

She says these children have to have multiple treatments a day including inhaler treatments, along with dietary adjustments, medications necessary to help with food intake and so much more. As children grow, they start to recognize they have this extra complication to their lives and may struggle with the desire to be more like other children. This is why Cardinal Glennon really focuses on screening the children and providing support services to both the children and their parents or caregivers as these children grow.

Dr. Weatherford says treatment of mental health really needs to happen alongside treatment of the symptoms. If the mental health does not get supported, the adherence to the symptom treatment tends to go down too.

“We want to catch our kids way before social isolation or reduction of symptom management decreases,” she said.

Screenings can happen at various ages and stages to help identify the children who are struggling to offer therapy services, psychiatric services, and any other support services.

Dr. Weatherford says educating parents on the signs and symptoms of mental health is also a part of the services.

To learn more about SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Cystic Fibrosis Center, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on News 11 at 7 p.m. and FOX 2 News at 9 p.m.