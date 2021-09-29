SSM Health Medical Minute: Mother Odilia’s Closet providing dignity to under-served patients

ST. LOUIS – Named after SSM Health’s foundress, Mother Odilia’s Closet is an on-campus resource clinicians utilize so underserved patients can be discharged from the hospital with clothing on their backs.

Generous donations from individuals and community organizations contribute to SSM Health’s goal of building a healthier community and providing exceptional patient care at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospitals in Lake St. Louis, Wentzville, and St. Charles.

Velma Porter, the administrative assistant at St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, is the volunteer behind the organization of Mother Odilia’s Closet. She says there are patients who come to the hospital in emergency situations who may get discharged and not have a coat, shoes, or undergarments. Nurses or caregivers at the hospital can go to the closet, put the items in a bag and discreetly deliver them to their patients to ensure they are providing dignity and humanity to each patient in need.

The closet launched in Dec. 2020 and has provided items to over 37 patients. Gently-used coats and clothes are accepted. The hospital funds provide any undergarment items that a patient may need.

