SSM Health Medical Minute – New bone clinic opening at SSM Health DePaul Hospital

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One in two women over the age of 50 will sustain an osteoporotic fracture in their remaining lifetime. Osteoporotic fractures occur more frequently in women after age 50 than heart attack, stroke, and breast cancer incidence combined. Treating osteoporosis effectively requires more than obtaining a DXA scan which measures bone density.

A new customized Bone Health Clinic at SSM Health DePaul Hospital offers a comprehensive and customized approach to bone health assessment and treatment.

Nurse practitioner Matthew Bruns is opening the clinic this month and says that all patients will see a licensed specialist with a doctorate in nursing practice who specializes in orthopedics and is certified in reading bone scans. They will collaborate with a team of orthopedic physicians, nutritionists, and therapists.

The Bone Health Clinic helps patients and their caregivers to understand the risk for future fracture, nutritional needs, treatment including medication options and benefits of exercise and fall prevention therapy.

Matt Bruns says women are more at risk for osteoporosis following menopause because of the loss of hormones caused by menopause. Oftentimes, osteoporosis has no symptoms until a bone fracture occurs. He says there are two new prescriptions that are showing very promising results to rebuild bone health.

“We have two medications that have proven superior to others. Evenity was approved in 2019 and Tymlos was approved three years ago,” he said.

These medications in addition to encouraging patients to get adequate exercise, calcium, and vitamin D can rebuild bone density.

“Quality of life is at the heart of what we are trying to promote and prevent,” Bruns said. “The statistics are not good related to mortality due to bone fractures. Losing your mobility and independence speaks loudly to many patients in advanced age for how to help them prevent fractures.”

Once you are seen by the Bone Health Clinic at SSM Health DePaul Hospital, patients will have follow up from the dedicated bone health expert to ensure each patient receives the customized, comprehensive care they need.

