WENTZVILLE, Mo. – SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital-Wentzville has a little-known secret in a growing community. Their emergency department has seven beds at the moment, but it will soon be expanded to 14 beds. The hospital is also doubling the size of the waiting room.

This ED is staffed with doctors, nurses, paramedics, and techs that all have years of experience in SSM Health ERs throughout the St. Louis region.

The ED waiting room entrance will move to the main entrance, allowing security to monitor all guests and patients entering and leaving the facility. The waiting room will be visible from the security desk through windows from the main entrance and by camera.

“We’re going to cut down the wait, maybe shorten their length of stay here in the ER, and just give it an update; a refresh,” RN Karen Litteken said.

The ED expansion will decrease the use of hall beds and provide increased comfort, security, and privacy for our patients, along with a decrease in the number of patients leaving without being seen due to the lack of space available to treat patients. With any construction project in a hospital, you find opportunities to improve your care.

“We look forward to having more patient privacy, new equipment, more space, better ability to take care of our patients to the fullest,” Litteken said.

The refreshed looks mean all rooms will include more privacy, a smart TV, doors, and security knowing their neighbor cannot hear all that is being said or shared. The expansion benefits the patient, family, and caregiver through privacy, safety, and compassion.

“We’re going to get you in faster. We’ll have more privacy, bigger rooms, and the ability to care for you quicker with ease and more accurate,” Litteken said.

