ST. LOUIS – A new, highly-specialized, multidisciplinary center focused on pediatric Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia (HHT) has opened at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Andrew J. White, Cardinal Glennon’s Pediatric Chair, leads the clinic. He’s a nationally-recognized expert on pediatric HHT and one of only a few such pediatric specialists in the country. He sits on the Global Research and Medical Advisory Board for HHT Foundation International, and is a member of its HHT Guidelines Expert Panel.

Dr. White notes that while HHT is a rare disease, it is more common than many realize and is both under-recognized and under-diagnosed.

What is HHT?

HHT is a genetic disorder of the blood vessels, also known as Osler-Weber-Rendu disease. In individuals with HHT, blood vessels develop abnormally, leading to fragile and/or malformed blood vessels (AMVs) in the nose, lungs, brain, or liver. HHT affects one out of 5,000 people in the United States, but up to 90% have never been diagnosed.

“If one of the parents has it, 50% of the children will have this disease, or each child has a 50% chance of having it, of inheriting the gene,” White said. “The other reason that it’s under-diagnosed is that some of the symptoms, at least in the beginning of the illness, can be very trivial or minor, who hasn’t had a nose bleed.”

Symptoms of HHT in children can include:

Chronic nosebleeds

Coughing up blood

Anemia/iron deficiency

Shortness of breath and exercise intolerance

Chronic fatigue

Migraine headaches

Hemorrhagic or ischemic stroke (rare)

How is HHT diagnosed and treated?

Because it’s a genetic disease, HHT is detected most accurately through genetic screening. Sometimes, the disease is detected after symptoms arise and families are encouraged to consider genetic testing for other related family members. If a child is found to have HHT, they should be screened for the malformations (AVMs), particularly if they are symptomatic.

Fortunately, malformed blood vessels in the brain or lungs can be identified and corrected before problems arise using catheter embolization or various surgical procedures. A child may be prescribed supplemental iron and/or blood transfusions if iron deficiency anemia is present.

