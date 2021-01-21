SSM Health Medical Minute – New technology at SLU Hospital allows family members to send photos to patient rooms

ST. LOUIS – In addition to digital whiteboards, in-room entertainment, and the ability to order food service all from the comfort of your bed, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital has added another feature to its patient portal: photo sharing.

Jennifer Garnica, administrative director of Nursing Operations at SLU Hospital, says she and her staff of nurses understand how difficult it is right now with families not being able to visit their loved ones in the hospital due to COVID-19.

This new feature allows patients at SLU Hospital to invite their families to upload photos right to the TV screen in their rooms. If a patient is moved, the photos get transferred with them.

A simple remote allows a safe and secure connection between photo upload to the right rooms, using phone numbers to alert the patient and the family member to share photos.

Jennifer Garnica says that this is so important because, “families are very important part of the patients healing process and part of their stay here at the hospital, but with COVID-19, patients are often alone, so this is a really exciting opportunity for us to connect people with their family and friends while they are here with us.”

Jennifer says the staff loves it too. Photos can be uploaded at any room in the hospital from the Emergency Department, ICU, and patient rooms. An alert pops up on the screen in the patient room alerting them to photos and Jennifer says her patients often say it’s like a present.

SLU Hospital is the only hospital in the region offering this technology to create a great patient experience.

To learn more about the newly renovated SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, click here.

