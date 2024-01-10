ST. LOUIS – With so many options on the market, figuring out the best way to maintain a healthy weight can be a challenge.

SSM Health offers a healthy variety of non-surgical treatments that are individualized for each patient to achieve weight-loss goals. Whether you need to make long-term lifestyle changes or small habit adjustments, our specially-trained team will support you on your journey to wellness.

Dr. Jessica Miller discusses the SSM Health program, which she says offers a comprehensive approach to each patient’s needs, including physicians, dietitians, bariatric surgeons, counselors, and weight-loss professionals who are dedicated to helping you take advantage of diet plans and nutrition and wellness programs that are designed to meet your specific needs.

“So many medical problems are directly related to obesity,” Miller said. “We look at comorbidities, such as if the patient has high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart disease, and then figuring out which medications they are eligible for that won’t interfere with their other comorbidities.”

She says their program will help find ways that medications can target both weight management and their condition, such as diabetes.

For patients seeking alternative weight-loss options, prescription medications can be a solution. Their effectiveness varies from person to person, as do other factors like cost and medical history. But Miller knows long-term success relies on consistency and support. The SSM Health program helps patients stay engaged, report any issues, and maintain follow-ups with their healthcare providers.

During your initial consultation, you will meet with a bariatric board certified in obesity medicine and have a full medical evaluation.

To learn about non-surgical weight-loss options, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on News 11 at 7 p.m. and FOX 2 News at 9 p.m.