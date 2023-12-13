WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Wentzville has been quietly changing lives for over a decade. The IOP program provides critical care services to people with serious and persistent mental illnesses.

“We deal with major depression, bipolar disorder one and two, (and) the schizophrenia spectrum are our main diagnoses that we see people coming in for,” Paul Nims, a licensed professional counselor, said.

Nims leads the transformational program, which starts with an assessment and visit with a physician. The IOP program deploys group therapy to help participants better cope with their mental illness and recognize they are not alone. Nims says this program is intended to support patients before a crisis occurs that may lead to hospitalization.

“The whole community benefits because these individuals are folks who need to be with their families,” Nims said. “They need to be in their jobs. They need to be where the community is so that they can continue their lives.”

The IOP program collaborates closely with other organizations in the area, including the mental health center, doctor referrals, and other private hospitals.

“What we’re trying to achieve is to help people to not need inpatient treatment,” Nims said. “So, we want to be that intermediary that stops them or helps them to not have to get to that level of crisis where they have to be hospitalized.”

To learn more about the outpatient programs offered by SSM Health, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on KPLR News 11 at 7 p.m. and FOX 2 News at 9 p.m.