LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The prevalence of pancreatic cysts has increased significantly over the last decade due to increased quality and frequency of imaging (CTs and MRIs).

Recent data suggest that up to 50% of older patient population are found to have pancreas cysts. Because of that, many people are likely to have to contend with the high anxiety generated by fact they have a pancreas cyst because they can be a precursor to pancreatic cancer.

Dr. M. Louay Omran, a gastroenterologist at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, says the good news is that the majority of cysts never progress to cancer.

“We are diagnosing pancreas cysts in great frequency now because we do more scans and the scans are much better than before,” he said. “So, they can detest detect cysts when they are very small and they are a source of great anxiety to people, but the vast majority don’t cause any problems.”

A cyst becomes concerning if it grows in size or shows features of possible transformation toward cancer. Because of that, pancreas cysts are followed usually by doing a good quality MRI at intervals dictates by the size of the cyst, the age of the patient and their overall health.

Dr. Omran says endoscopic ultrasound helps monitor growth as well.

“We position it very close to the pancreas cyst, which allows us then to have a very close examination of the cyst,” he said. “It also allows us to insert a needle into the cyst and sample the fluid from the cyst itself. That fluid gets sent to analysis. So, we look for chemicals and markers that can predict and help us predict the potential transformation towards cancer.”

He mentioned that SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis is the only medical center in St. Charles that offers this procedure.

