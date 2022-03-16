Micole Miles is a patient at the Behavioral Health Clinic at SSM Health DePaul Hospital. She had been diagnosed with depression at 16, saying things got bad after her stepfather passed away.

Miles had many depressive episodes and wanted to end her life. She had to figure out how to help herself.

“I started doing research and found a video that explained esketamine and how it works differently than the pills,” she said.

Miles had already been on anti-depressant medicines over the years and still suffered. She was looking for a way to manage her depression.

She found out about the esketamine clinic at SSM Health DePaul Hospital, which began about a year ago. She entered their behavioral health program. She started as an inpatient in May 2021 with a goal to, “find a place where I was content with being or having depression. I didn’t want depression to run my life like it had been. I wasn’t enjoying life like I knew I could.”

The clinic has helped her streamline her life and gain control of her depression. She goes every other week to get a nasal spray.

Dr. William Wang, an attending psychiatrist at SSM Health DePaul, says esketamine is made from a drug called ketamine, an anesthetic that has also been used for many years to treat depression. But it wasn’t until recently that esketamine, a more potent version of ketamine, earned FDA approval specifically for use as a nasal spray for those with treatment-resistant depression.

It is a controlled substance which is why patients must come to the clinic to receive therapy. He says not all patients will respond positively, but in many other patients who have tried traditional medication methods, this works very well.

“The good thing about esketamine is we can usually tell very quickly if the patient is responding well,” Wang said.

Patients who are interested in esketamine must go through a medical clearance before treatment, and once treatment begins, they must be monitored in the clinic to make sure the side effects such as elevated blood pressure can be monitored before they leave.

