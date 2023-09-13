RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Women dealing with symptomatic uterine fibroids now have a groundbreaking new option for treatment called Sonata, and it is exclusively offered at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights.

OB/GYN Dr. Brigid Holloran-Schwartz and his team advocated for and secured this treatment option. She says uterine fibroids affect 70-80% of women of childbearing age.

Uterine fibroids are benign muscle growths that can lead to irregular or heavy periods. Symptoms range from none at all to serious and painful and can impact daily activities and overall well-being.

“The most common decade of growth would be our symptoms is in our 40s, but we definitely see it in our 20s, 30s, less commonly,” Holloran-Schwartz said.

Traditional treatment has meant surgery, but now a minimally invasive option is available at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. The Sonata treatment takes about 40 minutes, is an outpatient option, and has positive outcomes.

“It’s all done through the birth canal into the cavity where we insert an intrauterine ultrasound, and that’s really, you know, unique and innovative to this particular procedure,” Holloran-Schwartz said.

The Sonata treatment uses radiofrequency ablation to target and shrink fibroids over several months post-procedure. Many patients are able to go back to work and resume normal activities within a few days.

“At three months, you know, I’m really seeing what other, what the national studies support. So, we look at patient satisfaction, symptom reduction, so 96% patient satisfaction, about 97% symptom reduction, and then overall improved quality of life,” Holloran-Schwartz said.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on KPLR News 11 at 7 p.m. and FOX 2 News at 9 p.m.