ST. LOUIS – November is Healthy Skin Month, and with winter just around the corner, it’s essential to protect your skin from harsh elements to adapt skincare for the winter.

“During the winter, it’s critical to remember to moisturize frequently every single day, especially the lips, which are vulnerable to dryness,” Dr. Alexander Aria, a dermatologist at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, said. “Vaseline or chapstick can be helpful. Using a good facial moisturizer and hand cream is essential.”

Aria emphasizes the importance of daily moisturizing and sun protection, even during colder months and recommends an SPF of 30 every day.

“Most commonly, we see basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma is a pink spot that may be scaly, that is new, and keeps growing—it doesn’t go away. It may be painful and cause bleeding,” he said. “If you were to develop something like this, then certainly I would seek medical attention from a dermatologist to have it evaluated.”

If you notice any unusual skin changes, don’t hesitate to make an appointment with a dermatologist.

“Precancerous spots typically appear as scaly areas on the forehead, nose, and cheeks. These areas have had significant sun exposure,” Aria said.

