ST. LOUIS – An epilepsy diagnosis can come at any age. Epilepsy is a condition that causes unprovoked, recurrent seizures. Epilepsy affects patients differently. Some patients diagnosed with epilepsy in childhood may find their symptoms improve as they get older. But for others, whether diagnosed in childhood or adulthood, epilepsy may require lifelong medical intervention.

The SLUCare Adult Epilepsy Clinic at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital provides next-level care for patients who continue to struggle with seizures despite previous efforts at medical intervention. Designated a level 4 epilepsy center, the highest level possible, by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers, Saint Louis University Hospital’s team of epilepsy specialists can provide the more complex forms of intensive neurodiagnostic monitoring, as well as more extensive medical, neuropsychological, and psychosocial treatment.

SLU Hospital also offers a complete evaluation for epilepsy surgery, including intracranial electrodes and a broad range of surgical procedures for epilepsy. Dr. Dan Weber is the director of the Adult Epilepsy Clinic and a neurologist who treats adults with epilepsy.

“So our goal is really to optimize quality of life. It’s not just to reduce your seizures, it’s aimed at improving everything,” Weber said. “We’ve partnered with the Epilepsy Foundation and the Managing Epilepsy Well Network to incorporate different aspects of epilepsy care into our practice.”

The seizures result from abnormal electrical activity in the brain, which can cause strange sensations, loss of muscle control, or loss of consciousness. This common neurological disorder can affect people of all ages and has many causes.

“We are the only epilepsy center in the state of Missouri and I think also the state of Illinois, to have a Magnetoencephalography machine, which looks at seizures in a different way,” Weber said. “Looks at your brain in a different way than your typical electroencephalogram or EEG, and helps us sort of plan for surgery and see if that might be helpful from a different angle.”

