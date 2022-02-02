SSM Health Medical Minute: SLU Hospital Motility Clinic provides relief for those who suffer from reflux

ST. LOUIS – Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), sometimes called acid reflux, is a common, chronic condition that people often recognize by its most distinctive symptom: heartburn. While most people experience acid reflux from time to time, the condition can worsen over time and become chronic, increasing the risk of health complications and interfering with day-to-day activities.

SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital offers a 24-hour motility clinic for GERD that allows the gastroenterology team to better diagnose patients with why and how to treat their upper GI symptoms. The 24-hour monitoring gives a thorough evaluation of the symptoms and therefore helps the team to direct supportive therapies, such as gut-directed hypnotherapy, to relieve troubling symptoms in certain patients.

Dr. Christine Hachem, a SLUCare gastroenterologist, says the clinic sees between 20-40 cases a week.

Judy Osterman, the CGRN and GI motility coordinator with the clinic, works directly with the patients. She says most patients who come to the clinic have already tried traditional methods such as over-the-counter medications or diet and lifestyle changes.

“Most of the time they are needing something more,” Osterman said.

She says the GI tract is meant to be in movement.

“From the time we eat something to the time we expel it, the things should be moving through. Anything that stops the movement is going to be a problem for the patient,” she said.

Patients who come to the clinic may have reflux or may have motility issues that need to be addressed.

“The esophagus is not used to have that acid in there, so it can cause anything from minor discomfort to ulcers to esophageal cancer,” Osterman said.

The motility clinic offers hope to patients by studying what is causing the discomfort and then offering options to patients for better outcomes beyond medicine and lifestyle changes. “Once we find out what the cause is, we can often get patients off their medications,” says Judy.

SSM Health offers a full range of treatment options for GERD to keep symptoms under control and minimize the risk of complications.

To learn more about SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital Motility Clinic, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on News 11 at 7 p.m. and FOX 2 News at 9 p.m.