SSM Health Medical Minute: SLU Hospital transplant team works to address racial disparities in kidney transplant outcomes

Black Americans are four times as likely to develop kidney failure as white Americans. SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital’s transplant team is working with the National Institutes of Health on new research to help improve kidney transplant outcomes for African Americans.

“The recent discovery is that a portion of the risk in African American persons is actually related to genetic variance, or differences in genes, rather than in race itself,” said Dr. Krista Lentine, a SLUCare nephrologist and the medical director of living donation at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital.

Dr. Lentine says there is a gene called apolipoprotein L1 (called APOL 1) where there are kidney risk variance present in some persons of African ancestry.

“Having one copy of this kidney risk variant is protective against African sleeping sickness, but having two copies is associated with kidney problems,” she said.

The SLU transplant team, in partnership with Mid-America Transplant Foundation, has launched a pilot project in their kidney care clinics offering APOL 1 gene typing to their patients.

“To date, we have enrolled 125 patients and have found that most participants believe that it is very important and helpful to undergo genetic testing related to kidney risk,” Lentine said.

She says another related study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study, known as the APOLLO Project, follows African American kidney donors and transplant recipients over several years to better understand and inform ways to improve those outcomes, as well as learn more about genetic variations that are found in some people of African descent.

“In the field of transplantation, racial disparities are apparent across the spectrum of care related both to the onset of kidney disease, access to the waiting list as well as related to the type of organ the patient may receive,” Lentine said.

The doctor says the APOLLO Study is looking at these results on a national level in an unprecedented national study in its breadth and scope, seeking to involve all organ procurement organizations, transplant centers in the country, as well as community advisors in the united network for organ sharing.

“SLU is very proud to be co-leading one of the 13 clinical consortia that is helping to organize the activity across transplant centers across the country,” Lentine said.

