SSM Health Medical Minute: SLU Hospital treating aortic aneurysms with minimally invasive option

An aneurysm is an abnormal bulge in an artery, caused by a weakening of the artery’s wall.

Oftentimes, aneurysms are thought to happen only in the brain because of the life-threatening results that can often happen with a brain aneurysm, but SLUCare vascular surgeon Dr. Saideep Bose says aneurysms are very common in the abdomen and chest, called an abdominal aorta. He highly encourages men over the age of 60 with a history of smoking to be screened regularly to look for aneurysms.

A simple and painless ultrasound is what doctors use to look for bulging in the arteries. If an aneurysm grows large enough, it can be life-threatening if not treated quickly. Dr. Bose says aneurysms do not give glaring warning signs. Some of the signs and symptoms may include dilated pupils, blurred vision, headaches, pain near the eyes, or numbness on one side of the face. If an aneurysm ruptures, patients often say they get a severe headache, they may lose consciousness, or have nausea or vomiting. Dr. Bose says if you have any of these symptoms, call 911 and get to the ER immediately.

Today, aneurysm repair can be done with minimally invasive techniques using catheters and wires in most cases.

“Something like 60-70% of patients have aneurysms that are amenable to putting stents in,” Bose said.

Vascular surgeons place two small incisions in the groin and using a catheter, insert a branched endograft to prevent the aneurysm from rupturing. Most procedures require a 1-2 day hospital stay. SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital vascular surgeons perform these surgeries in their hybrid operating rooms with the most advanced technologies available.

To learn more about SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on News 11 at 7 p.m. and FOX 2 News at 9 p.m.