ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The sterile processing department at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles recently completed a $1.2 million capital renovation project which serves as a major investment in the future of the hospital.

The sterile processing is the cleaning, inspecting, disinfection, and/or sterilization of medical devices used during a surgical procedure. Sterile processing staff plays a critical role in a healthcare facility’s ability to provide safe patient care – every instrument, every time.

The improvements include a new cart washer, two new instrument/disinfector washers, a 3-basin decontamination/processing sink that’s height adjustable, an ultrasonic cleaner, deionized water system, and a V-PRO Max2 low-temperature hydrogen peroxide sterilizer. That’s in addition to upgraded lighting, flooring, and a fresh coat of paint.

The investment allows the hospital to support more surgeries as the new equipment is energy efficient and a significant time-saver. Following the completion of the sterile processing department in September, the surgical department at the hospital was able to perform the highest volume month in three years.

“This investment demonstrates St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles is here for the long haul,” said John Kearns, sterile processing manager. “It puts us on track to becoming a first-class, exceptional destination for patients to have their surgical needs met. These upgrades help our physicians, surgery staff and sterile processing professionals do their jobs better. It’s a game changer, for sure.”

For more information about St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on News 11 at 7 p.m. and FOX 2 News at 9 p.m.