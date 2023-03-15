BRIDGETON, Mo. – Recently, SSM Health opened a Behavioral Health Urgent Care, the first of its kind in the St. Louis region, and one of the first in the nation.

Located in Bridgeton at 12355 DePaul Drive, the urgent care building is on the campus of SSM Health DePaul Hospital. The urgent care serves patients who are struggling with mental health crises and treats emotional and behavioral conditions such as anxiety, depression, or addiction. The urgent care is a walk-in clinic dedicated to mental health for adults and children.

The service provides immediate access to behavioral health care without the often long and costly wait for emergency room care to address non-emergent issues.

The one-of-a-kind collaboration brings together multiple community partnerships and clinical expertise of SSM Health’s trusted behavioral health team to provide comprehensive support of local mental health resources.

“Might not be able to get into the doctor’s office or just ran out of medication,” said Misty Evans, a behavioral health RN. “They’re here with an onset of schizophrenia, don’t really know what’s happening to them, having suicidal thoughts being referred here. Maybe they’re just experiencing something they’ve never experienced before.”

The Behavioral Health Urgent Care has a goal to get patients in and out within two hours.

“Behavioral health is like any other illness. We’re just afraid of it. And I’m so glad that we are here to help the community,” Evans said.

For more information about hours and access to the SSM Health Behavioral Health Urgent Care, click here.

SSM Health Behavioral Health Urgent Care

Open Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

12355 DePaul Drive, Suite 150

St. Louis, MO 63044

