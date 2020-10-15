SSM Health Medical Minute – Stroke recovery during COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds.

In fact, stroke is the cause of 1 out of every 20 deaths. It is also the leading cause of long-term disability. If you are having a stroke, every minute counts!

To improve your chance of survival and minimize any long-term damage, you must act fast. Understanding the signs and symptoms of a stroke is the first step to getting the critical, life-saving care you need.

SSM Health St. Clare Hospital is a designated stroke center in St. Louis. SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton is recognized by the Joint Commission as a Thrombectomy Capable Stroke Center, a level between Primary Stroke Centers and a Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Dr. Ashish Nanda, an interventional neurologist at SSM Health St. Clare, says when the pandemic first began, there was a steep decline in the number of stroke patients coming to the Emergency Room.

Many stroke patients live in nursing homes which were at high risk for COVID-19. But time is of the essence in stroke recovery. The acronym FAST – Face, Arms, Speech, and Time – is used as an educational tool to help caregivers identify stroke symptoms. Time is the critical factor to recovery with clot bursting medicine and depending on the severity of the stroke, getting a patient into physical or occupational therapy.

Dr. Nanda says there are no more reasons to be reluctant to come into the ER. Protocols are in place and established and he says, the ER is very safe in protecting patients from Covid-19.

