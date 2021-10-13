SSM Health Medical Minute: Study finds high stress leads to same risk for stroke and heart attack without underlying conditions

Medical Minute

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A new study finds that chronic stress can lead to higher blood pressures and therefore puts individuals without underlying conditions at the same risk for stroke and heart attack as those with underlying conditions.

Even if your blood pressure is normal, high stress levels may put you at risk of developing hypertension within the next decade. Doubling the levels of cortisol alone was associated with a 90% higher risk of having a cardiovascular event. Becoming aware of what triggers your stress allows you to be able to stop those automatic hormonal responses before they trigger your circulatory system.

Dr. Abhay Laddu, a cardiologist at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis gives tips for managing stress including:

  • Exercising regularly.
  • Making time for friends and family.
  • Getting enough sleep.
  • Maintaining a positive attitude.
  • Practicing relaxation techniques while listening to music.
  • Finding a stimulating hobby that can be fun and distract you from negative thoughts or worries.

If you would like more information, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on News 11 at 7 p.m. and FOX 2 News at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Medical Minute

Healthcare information, educational topics, and cutting-edge health news happening locally. Sponsored by SSM Health

Popular

Latest News

More News