ST. LOUIS – When all other options have been exhausted and chronic pain continues in the knees or hips, having an orthopedic specialist for knee and hip surgery is critical.

All SSM Health orthopedic surgeons have a fellowship in surgery. Using the most advanced techniques to heal your pain and restore your movement and function in as little time as possible is their goal.

Dr. Korey Partenheimer is an orthopedic surgeon who says the Mako Smart Robotics System for knee replacement is one of those techniques.

“A lot of people hear about robotics, and they think I go and push a button, leave the room. That’s not at all what it is,” he said. “It’s a robotic arm or a tool, if you will, that assists me in doing the surgery.”

The robotic system allows surgeons to precisely map out the implants for the patient which will offer quicker recovery, less ricks, and better long-term outcomes.

Another tool he uses is a knee tracker device which is implanted during knee replacement and sends back data to orthopedic specialists as healing continues and range of motion is achieved.

If you are experiencing chronic pain in your muscles, joints or bones, your doctor may refer you to an orthopedic specialist.

