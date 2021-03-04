SSM Health Medical Minute – Telemetry monitoring program identifies heart emergencies

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles is equipped with an advanced telemetry monitoring system that allows clinicians to provide inpatients with a higher level of care.

The telemetry monitoring “hub” allows clinicians to constantly monitor the vital signs of patients. And recently, the program saved a patient who had a routine surgery. Nurses in the hub noticed the signs of an abnormal heart rhythm and quickly escalated the situation, leading to an EKG and an emergent trip to the cardiac catheterization lab.

The patient had a 100% blockage in the right coronary artery, leading to the placement of a critically needed stent.

The program puts an extra set of eyes on these patients to look out for potential abnormalities that could require intervention. While surveillance of ambulating patients is an essential part of the care continuum, knowing when a patient has met your hospital’s discharge criteria is also important.

