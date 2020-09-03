SSM Health Medical Minute: The 5 Ws to help kids navigate COVID-19

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A family medicine physician at SSM Health Medical Group in Wentzville has come up with a song to help kids remember what he calls the five Ws of COVID-19.

Dr. Peter Montgomery says the important things to remember are:

We are

Washing

Waving

Wiping

Whoa!

Whoa is a reminder not to touch the areas around your face. Dr. Montgomery says his office has been flooded with calls from concerned parents wondering how to make the decision if sending their kids to in-person or virtual would be the best option.

As the pandemic continues, Dr. Montgomery says he has advised parents that they need to do what is best for their own family. If they can afford to stay home, that is the right option. If their kids have to go to school, that is the right option.

Montgomery says it’s important for parents to remember to stay as calm as possible and to support their kids by taking family walks, make sure there are breaks throughout the day for movement such as dance parties, bike rides, or running around the neighborhood together.

He says it is very important to establish predictable routines for your family such as waking up and going to bed at the same time. Creating a family structure will allow kids to adapt and adjust. He encourages having meals together to be sure each child gets a chance to talk about their feelings.

With older kids, allow some autonomy to their daily structure. But stand firm in your non-negotiables such as chores or school progress.

Many parents are very concerned about the social skills of their children as well. He says parents should ask for outside help if they notice their child(ren) being sad, anxious, or less motivated.

To find out more about building resilient kids, click here.