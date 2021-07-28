SSM Health Medical Minute – Tool for analyzing tissue during surgery

ST. LOUIS – When surgeons remove a breast tumor, their main goal is to make sure they remove all of cancer.  

Surgeons at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital have a tool for quickly analyzing tissue specimens during surgery in real-time. 

