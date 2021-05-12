SSM Health Medical Minute – Veran Technology System helps people with lung cancer at St. Mary’s Hospital

Medical Minute

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights is now using the Veran Technology SPiN System to help diagnose, guide treatment, and remove small suspicious nodules likely to be early-stage lung cancer.

Dr. Joseph Platz, a SLUCare cardiothoracic surgeon at St. Mary’s, says the new technology uses CT scan imaging combined with Veran to access the small nodules that, previously, were much more difficult to locate.

Previous treatment meant removing the more healthy lung. With Veran technology, Dr. Platz can now see the nodules from the CT scan, and the technology allows him to pinpoint the area where the suspicious nodules are and remove or resect the specific spot, leaving behind more healthy lung for the patient. Outcomes mean that patients have a better chance of early diagnosis and often, less time in surgery which is safer. As well, with a more healthy lung, patients can breathe better post-surgery.

The Veran Technology can be used both to diagnose early-stage lung cancer and during surgery to localize and remove the concerning lesions. Dr. Platz says finding the smaller lung lesions earlier means catching the early-stage lung cancer earlier. Diagnosing the stage and severity of the cancer earlier is better.

Traditionally, cardiothoracic surgeons would use the CT scans, but needed to leave a foreign object in the lungs like a dye or wire to be able to access the nodules in question. Veran Technology combines the CT scan imaging with the technology within the same surgery, which means one less step for the patient in the diagnosis and treatment process.

To learn more about your options, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on News 11 at 7pm and FOX 2 News at 9pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Medical Minute

Healthcare information, educational topics, and cutting-edge health news happening locally. Sponsored by SSM Health

Popular

Latest News

More News