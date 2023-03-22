ST. LOUIS – Maintaining a healthy weight is important to your health. Diet and exercising can be hard, especially when results are slow. The SSM Health Weight Management team is accredited with the “Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program Accredited Center.” This accreditation is only given after rigorous reviews by peers regarding patient safety quality, quality of care and outcome results.

Dr. Andrea Schwoerer is an SSM Health bariatric surgeon who says, “there’s no easy button. I wish there was.” But, she says the SSM Health Weight Management team includes dieticians, nutritionists and behavioral health specialists all in one office to assist patients throughout the lifestyle changes needed to lose and maintain and healthy weight.

No matter what your journey is, the SSM Health Weight Management team has a location at DePaul Hospital and St. Clare Hospital in Fenton to help patients achieve the quality of life you want. Ideal patients for weight loss surgery options include those with BMI (Body Mass Index) above 40 or those with medical conditions. The team will help you decide if surgery is right for you. You can register for a free SSM Health Weight Management seminar to learn more.

