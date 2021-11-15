SSM Health Medical Minute: Weight management services support your health goals

ST. LOUIS – Weight loss surgery has helped thousands improve their quality of life and reduce co-morbidities, such as joint pain and sleep apnea. SSM Health offers comprehensive weight management services to help patients live longer and healthier with two convenient locations, one at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton and the other at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton.

Take this quick health risk assessment to see if you may benefit from weight loss surgery. Please note: the results provided by this risk assessment do not serve as a diagnosis. You should consult your physician with your results and before making lifestyle changes.

But many people who struggle with keeping the weight off need help to know which weight-loss surgery options are available and if they are safe.

Depending on how much weight you want to lose, surgery can offer between 60 and 150 pounds of weight loss.

There are several safe surgical options available for patients to consider based upon their needs. No matter what weight loss steps you take, Stephen Rak, the business operations manager of Weight Management Services at SSM Health, says they follow rigorous steps to remain accredited.

“We offer a multi-disciplinary team,” Rak said. “It’s not just one person to say yes or no. The patient must be evaluated by the surgeon, dietician, mental health and, oftentimes, the primary care physician.”

SSM Health Weight Management Services offers a variety of classes, programs, and support groups to help you on your weight loss journey. Whether you’re tweaking your diet and exercise program or preparing for weight loss surgery, sharing your experience with others on the same path can help you stay committed to your healthy lifestyle.

