SSM Health Medical Minute – What you need to know about weight loss surgery

ST. LOUIS – Weight loss surgery has helped thousands improve their quality of life and reduce co-morbidities, such as joint pain and sleep apnea. SSM Health offers comprehensive weight management services to help patients live longer and healthier.

Take this quick health risk assessment to see if you may benefit from weight loss surgery. Please note, the results provided by this risk assessment do not serve as a diagnosis. You should consult your physician with your results and before making lifestyle changes.

But many people who struggle with keeping the weight off need help to know which weight-loss surgery options are available and if they are safe.

“Most people, 3-4-5- years out from surgery, have maintained their weight loss,” said Dr. Aaron Bornstein, a bariatric surgeon at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital.

Depending on how much weight you want to lose, surgery can offer between 60 and 150 pounds of weight loss.

“It’s as safe as any other surgery that we do such as gallbladder removal, hernia surgery,” Bornstein said. “Over the last 10-20 years, the surgery has become minimally invasive, where we are doing these small 4-5 incisions. Most patients go home in a day or two following surgery.”

There are several safe surgical options available for patients to consider based upon their needs. No matter what weight loss steps you take, “the common factor for all weight-loss patients is that weight is impeding their quality of life,” says Dr. Bornstein.

SSM Health Weight Management Services offers a variety of classes, programs, and support groups to help you on your weight loss journey. Whether you’re tweaking your diet and exercise program or preparing for weight loss surgery, sharing your experience with others on the same path can help you stay committed to your healthy lifestyle.

To learn more about your weight management options, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs Wednesdays on News 11 at 7pm and FOX 2 News at 9pm