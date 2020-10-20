SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital named “Best Maternity Hospital” in the country

ST. LOUIS- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital is proud to be named a 2020 Best Maternity Hospital by Newsweek – and the only hospital in the St. Louis region to receive this honor!

SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – St. Louis, in partnership with SLUCare physicians, is recognized for its standards for excellence in maternity care, including achieving low rates of C-section, episiotomy, and early elective deliveries, and following crucial protocols to protect mothers and babies.

Pam Lesser, director of perinatal services at St. Mary’s Hospital says they earned top marks for the safety and quality of its coordinated care.

The “Best Maternity” designation is not pursued by the hospital, rather an independent review from Newsweek partnered with The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization committed to improving healthcare quality and safety for consumers, to review quality data and determine the 2020 list.

St. Mary’s earned the elite distinction based on rigorous quality and safety standards. The hospital was one of fewer than 250 hospitals nationally to receive Newsweek’s prestigious accolade and the only hospital in the St. Louis area.

Pam says the St. Mary’s staff has a, “relentless focus on the full continuation of care” starting with prenatal appointments through delivery. The hospital offers moms comfort and security of delivery options from those who seek natural childbirth to high risk deliveries.

To learn more about Maternity Options at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, click here https://www.ssmhealth.com/maternity/st-marys-hospital-st-louis