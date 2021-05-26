Medics rush to help after north St. Louis car fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Medics are treating at least one person after a car fire near Broadway at Pitzman. The vehicle is parked outside Bellefontaine Cemetery in north St. Louis.
The person that first responders are helping may have serious injuries. It is unclear how many other people were injured in this incident.
The cause of the car fire is not yet known. There may have been more vehicles involved in this crash. More details are coming into the FOX 2 newsroom and will be posted here as this story develops.