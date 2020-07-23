Meet Amazon’s new automated robot, delivering packages to your door

ST. LOUIS – Pretty soon you may not get your Amazon package from a delivery truck, but a robot instead. The pandemic has Amazon rolling out more delivery robots on the streets.



The company’s new robot called Amazon Scout. Amazon has been testing the gadget in Washington and California. Now it’s expanding the field testing to Atlanta and franklin, Tennessee near Nashville.

The robots are about the size of a cooler and are designed to navigate around pets, people, and other objects as it makes a contact-less delivery to your door.