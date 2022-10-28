ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch was completed 57 years ago, on October 28, 1965.

This weekend, you have the opportunity to meet the people who built one of the most recognizable monuments in the world.

The “Meet the Builders” event will be taking place in the arch tram lobby next to the museum under the Arch.

The workers are expected to tell stories of their over-two-year effort to build the Arch.

They will also sign autographs and take pictures. It will be from 10 a.m. to noon tomorrow.

The entire construction of the Arch is documented in “Monument to the Dream” it plays at the top of each hour in the nearby Tucker Theater.