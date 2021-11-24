Meet the Fighters: Team Red and Blue face off in annual Guns ‘N Hoses Fundraiser

ST. LOUIS – Members of team red and blue face off for charity in this year’s Guns ‘n Hoses Fundraiser.

Twelve fights will showcase the event, which will donate 100 percent of its proceeds to the first-responders initiative, BackStoppers.

To date, the event has raised nearly 9 million dollars since its first bout back in 1987. BackStopper currently supports 90 families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. This year’s event will honor 10 first responders who have lost their lives since the last Guns ‘N Hoses event in 2019.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Coverage will begin live on Fox 2 at 7 p.m. Watch live here.

Meet the full lineup of fighters below!

FIGHT CARD

Jacob Beer (St. Charles Volunteer Fire Department) vs Paul Anderson (Belleville Police Department)

Charles Hogue (St. Louis City Fire Department) vs Darrell Cain (St. Louis Metro Police Department)

Nick King (Maplewood Fire Department) vs Tony Morris (Troy Police Department)

Andrew Palmer (West County EMS and Fire) vs Austin Patton (St. Louis Metro Police Department)

Keith Gardner (Spanish Lake Fire Department) vs Carl Crimi (St. Louis County Police Department)

Kevin Mccarthy (Hazelwood Fre Department) vs Bradley Nelson (St. Louis Metro Police Department)

WALK OVER (COVID): Eric Sterr (St. Louis County Police Department) vs Brian Panus (St. Charles County Police Department)

Michael Pedroli (St. Louis County Police Department) vs Marcus Woods (St. Louis Metro Police Department)

Cody Naucke (Iron Co./Maddison Co. Amb. District) vs Ryan Counterman (Hazelwood Police Department)

Troy Cardona (Judge, State of MO) vs Owen Cunningham (F.B.I)

REMATCH: Corey Franklin (St. Louis County Fire Department) vs Dusty Chandler (Florissant Police Department)

SWING FIGHT: Scot Beck (West County EMS & Fire) vs David Muehl (St. Louis Metro Police Department)