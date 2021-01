ST. LOUIS, Mo- Investigators are on scene of an apartment complex fire on the 7000 block of Nottingham Avenue which has left one victim in critical condition, two residents in serious condition, and a firefighter in serious condition.

It happened after 12:30 Friday afternoon at the River Crest Apartment complex, starting in a unit on the second floor. The cause is unclear. A fire department spokesman tells FOX2 one person was rescued from just outside the unit where the fire started while another victim was rescued from an adjacent unit.