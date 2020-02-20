Meet this newborn colobus monkey named 'Teak' at the Saint Louis Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There is a new arrival at the Saint Louis Zoo. A baby black and white colobus monkey named Teak was born on February 2, 2020. He can be seen with his large family at the Primate House during regular Zoo hours. His siblings also have tree themed names.

The colobus monkey is found throughout the forests of east and central Africa. The birth is part of the AZA Colobus Species Survival Plan (SSP), a program to manage a genetically healthy population of black and white colobus monkeys in North American zoos.

Colobus infants are born with all white hair and a pink face. In contrast, adults are primarily black, with white hair encircling their faces and half of their tails. Adults have a distinctive mantle of long white hair extending from their shoulders around the edge of their backs. An infant’s hair coat will change gradually until they reach adult coloration at about 6 months.