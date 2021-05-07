Meeting today following no-confidence vote against St. Louis County Police Chief

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners will meet in a special session Friday morning following a no-confidence vote cast against Police Chief Mary Barton.

The online meeting will go into closed session to discuss a personnel issue.

The St. Louis County Council voted no-confidence in Barton last month. The vote was 4-3 along party lines. Democrats who support the resolution criticize the chief for how she handled racial issues in the police department.

Barton said she is working to address racism in her department.

Barton also said she was blindsided by the vote. She told the Post-Dispatch that the resolution was surprising, but she has no plans to resign in the wake of the council action. She also told the outlet she was not aware that there were issues with the council regarding her leadership.