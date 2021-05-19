Meeting tonight between Ferguson Police Department and residents

FERGUSON, Mo. – The Ferguson Police Department hosts the first of a series of meetings Wednesday night to begin a dialogue between residents and officers.
Ferguson residents are invited to attend these small group discussions to help the department build strong community relationships and partnerships.
The citizens will have a chance to get to know the officers who patrol their neighborhoods. People can register for the online meetings. Click here to register.
The first one is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Others are planned for June 2 and June 16.
