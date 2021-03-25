Mega COVID vaccination clinic happening today at St. Louis Community College Forest Park

ST. LOUIS – A state-run mega mass COVID vaccination clinic is happening in the City of St. Louis Thursday.

The clinic is hosted at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park. Governor Mike Parson said the vaccine provided will help with the backlog that health officials are dealing with right now because of the high demand.

The site will run from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

They’re expecting to administer up to 3000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine each day.

Missouri National Guardsmen and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency will be working in tandem with DHSS and the St. Louis City Health Department. Parson will be in the city to visit this event Thursday morning.

There will be several state-run events happening in the course of three days.

Health officials running the clinics remind everyone to be on time for their appointment, bring their ID, and bring their registration number. The registration number is given to each person via email. These events are only for those who have appointments.