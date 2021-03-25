Mega COVID vaccination clinic happening today at St. Louis Community College Forest Park

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – A state-run mega mass COVID vaccination clinic is happening in the City of St. Louis Thursday.

The clinic is hosted at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park. Governor Mike Parson said the vaccine provided will help with the backlog that health officials are dealing with right now because of the high demand. 

The site will run from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

They’re expecting to administer up to 3000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine each day.

Missouri National Guardsmen and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency will be working in tandem with DHSS and the St. Louis City Health Department. Parson will be in the city to visit this event Thursday morning.

There will be several state-run events happening in the course of three days.

Health officials running the clinics remind everyone to be on time for their appointment, bring their ID, and bring their registration number. The registration number is given to each person via email. These events are only for those who have appointments.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News