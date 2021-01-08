Still time to buy a ticket: Mega Millions drawing worth $520M tonight

ST. LOUIS – The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have continued to grow to half a billion dollars and $520 million is up for grabs in tonight’s Million Mega Millions drawing.

If you win and choose the cash option, you could receive $383.4 million, making it the 8th-largest drawing in the game’s history.

The Powerball jackpot grew $470 million for Saturday after no one won Wednesday night’s drawing.

While experts say the odds of winning Mega Millions are one in 303 million, Fox 2’s Digital Reporter Aprylete Russell spoke to those dreaming of cashing in the big bucks.